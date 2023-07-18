Absent WWE Superstar opens up debate surrounding potential return date

An absent WWE Superstar has wrestling fans talking about a potential return to television.

Aliyah has not competed in a match this year, and her last bout on WWE television was a loss to Damage CTRL on the September 12th edition of RAW. She and Raquel Rodriguez were the Women's Tag Team Champions at the time but dropped the belts to Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky in the match. Raquel is once again Women's Tag Team Champion along with Liv Morgan, while Aliyah has vanished from the product.

The 28-year-old superstar took to Twitter to create a poll for the WWE Universe. She asked fans if they believe she will return before or after September 12, 2023, which would mark a calendar year since her last match on television.

Aliyah claims she was supposed to be in last year's WWE Money in the Bank

Aliyah recently claimed that she was supposed to be a part of last year's Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Liv Morgan won the Money in the Bank contract last year and cashed in on Ronda Rousey on the same night in an incredible moment. She was drafted to WWE SmackDown in 2021 and picked up a win over Natalya in 3.17 seconds in January 2022.

She took to her Instagram story recently and shared that she found the gear she had made to compete in last year's Money in the Bank match. The Canadian star noted that she still hadn't even taken it out of the box.

"Cleaning out my closet and found the gear I got made when I was supposed to be in last year's MITB. I still haven't even taken out of the box," she wrote.

The former tag team champion suffered an AC sprain and a rib injury last September and still has not returned to action. Only time will tell if she will return to television any time soon or if the company simply doesn't have plans for the promising star anymore.

