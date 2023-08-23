Absent WWE Superstar quietly returns to TV after 320 days off due to serious injury

WWE Superstar Arianna Grace made a quiet return to television on the latest episode of NXT Heatwave.

Grace, the daughter of WWE alumnus Santino Marella, made her debut last year on an episode of NXT Level Up. She later suffered an ACL injury and had since been out of action.

NXT Heatwave kicked off with the current NXT Tag Team Champions, Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo hanging out at the pool, discussing the match card. The duo was joined by a group of women, including the returning Arianna Grace. She was seen interacting with Stacks.

This was Grace's first appearance on NXT television in 320 days. She last featured in a tag team match with Kiana James against Fallon Henley and Sol Ruca on an episode of NXT Level Up.

In her time off, Grace participated in this year's Miss Universe Canada pageant. She managed to finish in the top 20 at the prestigious event. The title was eventually won by Madison Kvaltin. She later shared about this huge achievement on her social media.

It will be interesting to see whats next for the NXT Superstar.

