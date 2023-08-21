Current WWE star ranks in Miss Universe Canada

WWE Superstar Arianna Grace recently finished in the top 20 at the Miss Universe Canada event.

Grace, the daughter of WWE alumnus Santino Marella made her NXT debut last year. She has been out of action with an ACL injury since October 2022. The former Miss Ontario revealed last week that she would be competing in the Miss Universe Canada pageant.

The real-life Bianca Carelli managed to finish in the top 20 at the prestigious event. The title was eventually won by Madison Kvaltin. The NXT Superstar shared her achievement on social media.

"I am so proud to share I placed top 20 at Miss Universe Canada! Rehabbing my ACL injury was very difficult, so while I was forced to be out of the ring I decided to pursue this and tonight- I did the damn thing! So fulfilled, proud and ready to return to the ring a new woman," Grace shared .

Check out the tweet here.

Expand Tweet

The NXT star also recently shared that she has made progress on her way back from injury.

Former WWE star Santino Marella hailed his daughter Arianna Grace

Santino Marella recently praised his daughter Arianna Grace (Bianca Carelli). Grace made her WWE debut last year on an episode of NXT Level Up.

In an interview with SEScoops, Marella hailed his daughter, claiming that she's going to surpass his legacy.

"She is going to surpass anything I’ve ever done in the business within the next two years. It’s so fun to watch."

Marella is currently a part of IMPACT Wrestling as the Director of Authority. Speaking about his new role, he said that he never really left the business and instead has pivoted from being a performer to a coach.

It remains to be seen when Arianna Grace will return to action and whether she will be able to match the legacy established by her legendary father.

Are you excited to see Arianna Grace back in the ring soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here