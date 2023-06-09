Injured WWE Superstar provides optimistic health update

The WWE Universe hasn't seen NXT star Arianna Grace since October 2022. The second-generation superstar was sidelined with a nasty injury. However, it seems that an in-ring return of Grace is getting closer and closer.

Grace, daughter of former WWE Superstar Santino Marella, was last seen on NXT TV on the October 4th edition of LVL Up. She competed in a tag team match alongside Kiana James, Fallon Henley, and Sol Ruca. Shortly after, Grace revealed via social media that she was injured and would need to undergo surgery the following week.

Since then, the 27-year-old star has regularly updated the WWE Universe on her progress. Last month, Grace noted that she was "so close" to returning to in-ring competition, and now today has given yet another optimistic update.

In a short post on Twitter, Arianna Grace revealed that she recently received "Good" news regarding her knee and promised fans that it would be "worth the wait." The post also featured a selfie of Grace in athletic garb:

"Good knee-news this week. I appreciate the love I’ve gotten from you guys since I’ve been out and I promise when I get back, it will have been worth the wait!" - Arianna Grace, Twitter

Grace made her debut on the April 26th edition of LVL Up, winning against Amari Miller.

Arianna Grace said that 2023 will be "[her] year" in WWE

At the start of 2023, Grace provided one of her numerous updates on her recovery journey, swearing that regardless of when she got back between the ropes in 2023, she would make the most of it:

"Tmo will be 11 weeks since I had ACL surgery! Very happy with recovery process so far, so excited to come back and kick some butt. This will be my year, even if it’s the second half." Arianna Grace, Twitter

Arianna Grace, real name Bianca Carelli, was revealed by WWE as one of the many new recruits brought into the Performance Center in March 2022.

Since her debut in April of that year, she's competed in over a dozen matches for the NXT brand. She has competed against stars such as Nikkita Lyons, Indi Hartwell, Ivy Nile, and Sol Ruca to name a few.

