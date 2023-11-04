Absent WWE Superstar sends a cryptic four-word message on social media

An absent WWE star recently took to social media to send a four-word message. The star in question is former Women's Tag Team Champion, Sonya Deville.

Earlier this year in July, Deville won her first championship in WWE, as she and Chelsea Green captured the Women's Tag Team Championships. However, shortly afterward, Deville suffered a torn ACL injury during a match against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair.

Amid Deville's absence, WWE crowned a new Women's Tag Team Champion in Piper Niven. Green is currently teaming up with Niven while Deville continues to recover.

Taking to Instagram, Deville posted a photo of her Women's Tag Team Title and claimed that she never lost the title in the first place.

"I never lost you" wrote Deville

Check out Deville's Instagram post:

WWE star Chelsea Green discussed Sonya Deville's injury and commented on her recovery

During an interview on the Wilde On podcast, Chelsea Green opened up about Sonya Deville's injury.

The reigning Women's Tag Team Champion claimed that she was more concerned about Deville's injury, rather than the status of the tag team titles. She said:

"I was more so worried for her (Sonya Deville when she got injured) in the sense of like, she just has worked so hard to get there. I have been through this a million times.... But I was just worried for her and her mental health, like going from being on the road for the past seven-to-eight years, to having her very first injury, and being out after winning the championship, her first title. But actually, it turns out she’s thriving and doing amazing and healing so well, and we talk all the time," said Green.

Amid Deville's absence, Green and Piper Niven have successfully defended the Women's Tag Team Championships on numerous occasions.

Are you excited about Sonya Deville's return? Sound off in the comments section below.

