Absent WWE Superstar sends cryptic message ahead of RAW

An absent WWE Superstar has shared a cryptic message ahead of tonight's edition of RAW.

Asuka hasn't competed in a televised match since the WWE Women's Championship Triple Threat match at Fastlane on October 7. Iyo Sky successfully defended the title against Asuka and Charlotte Flair at the premium live event.

The Empress of Tomorrow lost the WWE Women's Championship to Bianca Belair at SummerSlam in August. However, Iyo Sky immediately cashed in on The EST and won the title. The Genius of the Sky is scheduled to defend the title against Belair this Saturday at Crown Jewel.

Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW, the former champion took to social media to share a cryptic new video featuring several images of herself. You can check out the former champion's interesting new video in her post below.

Bill Apter praises Asuka's work in WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently praised Asuka for her work as a character.

The SmackDown star has had a tremendous amount of success in the company. She was undefeated in NXT, but lost her streak to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34 after joining the main roster. The 42-year-old was defeated by Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39, and now holds an abysmal 0-5 record at the promotion's biggest event of the year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter praised The Empress for her in-ring work and added that she is an entertaining character as well.

"I think she's an incredible personality. She's an excellent worker in the ring, of course. But she brings that ferocity and that very unusual personality, and you don't have to understand what she's saying to enjoy what she's doing," said Bill Apter. [9:35 - 9:50]

Asuka remains one of the most talented superstars on the roster and has established a strong following over the years. It will be interesting to see when the veteran makes her return to WWE television.

