Wrestling legend says Asuka is an "incredible personality" (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently stated that WWE Superstar Asuka is an "incredible personality" besides being an "excellent" in-ring worker.

The Empress of Tomorrow has one of the most captivating personas in WWE. Unlike other performers who rely on promos to progress the story, she seldom engages in long verbal exchanges and lets her actions do the talking.

Asuka is still presented as a top star in the division, as evidenced by her recent reign with the WWE Women's Championship. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter dubbed the 41-year-old as an "incredible personality." Apter also complimented the Japanese performer for the in-ring wizard she is.

The veteran journalist explained that Asuka was so much joy to watch that one didn't need to fully understand what she was saying to enjoy her work.

"I think she's an incredible personality. She's an excellent worker in the ring, of course. But she brings that ferocity and that very unusual personality, and you don't have to understand what she's saying to enjoy what she's doing," said Bill Apter. [9:35 - 9:50]

Check out the full episode below:

Hikaru Shida on Asuka being her teacher

A few days back, in an interview, AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida spoke about how Asuka guided her through her early years in the wrestling business in Japan.

Shida revealed that the WWE Superstar taught her how to make a living as a freelancer and negotiate with companies as an independent wrestler.

"For now, we don't talk. But I had been [a] freelancer after six years, I started wrestling, and when I became [a] freelancer, Kana-san told me many things, like how I negotiate with the companies and how I [sic] wrestle as [a] freelancer. She was always like a teacher to me. I don't know how she feels, but for me, she was kind of a teacher, especially after I became a freelancer because she was also freelancer."

Expand Tweet

The Empress of Tomorrow is still in the title picture on SmackDown and could soon get a shot at IYO SKY's WWE Women's Championship.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here