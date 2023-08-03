Absent WWE Superstar sends message to Iyo Sky ahead of SummerSlam

An absent WWE Superstar has sent IYO SKY a message ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit.

Damage CTRL has gone through some rough patches during their first year on the main roster, but they have not disbanded. IYO SKY captured the Women's Money in the Bank contract at the premium live event in London, and the group is currently involved in a rivalry with Shotzi on SmackDown.

SKY posted on Instagram that SummerSlam is only a few days away while posing with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

"Hey guys.#summerslam is only 3 days away!!☀️ #iyosky Ms. #mitb 2023 #smackdown @wwe," she wrote on Instagram.

Xia Li reacted to the post and claimed she was excited about the premium live event. Li was selected by RAW in this year's WWE Draft but has not competed in a single match for the red brand in 2023.

Li has recently appeared on Main Event, but her last televised match was on the March 24 episode of SmackDown. You can see Xia Li's message to IYO SKY in the image below.

Xia Li sends a message to SKY on Instagram.

IYO SKY celebrates the anniversary of Damage CTRL's WWE debut

The former NXT Women's Champion recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of Damage CTRL's debut with a heartfelt message.

Damage CTRL arrived on the main roster at last year's SummerSlam. The heel faction debuted after Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch and surrounded The EST in the ring.

Becky Lynch surprisingly turned babyface, and the group retreated. Since then, the group has endured some hard times and captured gold together.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message and some photographs of the trio. SKY noted that it has been an amazing year with her fellow stablemates.

"Today is our one-year anniversary. It has been an amazing year beyond words!! #damagectrl ❤️❤️❤️ #summerslam 2022 @itsmebayley @imkingkota," she wrote on Instagram.

SKY has a guaranteed title shot at a time and place of her choosing as a result of winning the Women's Money in the Bank on July 1.

It will be fascinating to see when The Genius of Sky decides it is the right time to cash in and challenge for a title down the line.

Do you think IYO SKY will cash in at WWE SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.

