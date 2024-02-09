Absent WWE Superstar shares cryptic update ahead of SmackDown

A WWE Superstar who has been absent from television for over eight months recently shared a cryptic post on social media ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The name in question is Dexter Lumis.

The 40-year-old superstar became a crowd favorite during his feud against The Miz. Unfortunately, the rivalry did not lead to anything substantial, and the Stamford-based company did not have further plans for the former NXT Superstar. Lumis' most recent WWE match was against Akira Tozawa in May 2023. His last televised match was the No. 1 Contenders Battle Royal won by former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali earlier that same month on RAW.

Dexter Lumis recently took to Instagram Stories to share a cryptic message. He shared an inspirational post on his Instagram stories ahead of the upcoming edition of the blue brand.

The post read:

"Doing what you love is ultra important. But don't pat yourself on the back too hard for it. Results come best from doing what you MUST, not what you WANT. Champions often WANT to do what they MUST. If you can align those two by studying what's optimal in your case and learning to love it, you have an edge."

Here is a screenshot of the Instagram story:

A screengrab of the Instagram story.

Dexter Lumis reveals how he landed a TV role outside of WWE

Despite being away from WWE television, Lumis made a cameo appearance on the August 10 edition of Tacoma FD on TruTV. The show showcased the professional wrestler in an avatar completely different from his character in the Stamford-based company.

While speaking with Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, two stars of the same show on their Talkoma FD podcast, revealed how his appearance on the show came to be:

"It was funny, because it is actually an agent out in LA, he's been in the wrestling business side of things. Just randomly, out of the blue, I just get a call and it is him. He's like 'Hey man, do you want to be on a TV show?'. And I was like, 'What TV show?'. And he said Tacoma FD, they want to do a do a doppelganger type episode. I was like 'Oh my God, it is exactly what I envisioned'. It's happening," he said.

The veteran performer's absence from the company is surprising, considering the popularity he gained among the fans during his program with The Miz. It will be interesting to see if Dexter Lumis makes an appearance in 2024.

Do you want Dexter Lumis to make an appearance on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE