Absent WWE Superstar shares heartfelt update

A WWE Superstar has shared a heartfelt update during her absence.

Carmella is currently away from the company as she and her husband, SmackDown commentator Corey Graves, are currently expecting their first child together. The Princess of Staten Island has not competed in a televised match since her loss to Bianca Belair on the March 6th edition of RAW.

Today, she took to her Instagram account to share a new video from a recent maternity photoshoot. Carmella noted that she is going through a magical time in her life and cannot wait to hold her son in her arms in her post seen below:

"such a magical time… I can’t wait to have you in my arms, baby boy 🥹🩵," she posted.

Carmella comments on her future son possibly becoming a WWE Superstar

Carmella recently discussed becoming a parent and disclosed that she would be in favor of her son becoming a professional wrestler.

The 35-year-old signed with WWE in 2013 and debuted on the September 4, 2014 episode of NXT. She made her main roster debut in 2016 and has had a very successful career so far. She is the winner of the inaugural Women's Money in the Bank and has entertained fans for years.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the former SmackDown Women's Champion discussed the possibility of her son becoming a wrestler. She admitted that she would be in favor of the idea but would never push it on him:

"Maybe he'll be a third generation, which would be so cool, but I would never push anything on him, whatever it is that he wants to do. But if he's anything like what he's like right now in the womb, I mean, he's insane. He is a maniac. He does not stop moving. So, if that's any indication of how rambunctious he's going to be once he's Earthside, then we're in it, for sure," she said.

The former champion has developed a strong fanbase over the years and has been missed on WWE television. Only time will tell if she decides to return to the ring.

Do you miss Carmella in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.