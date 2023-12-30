Absent WWE Superstar shares impressive workout video

A WWE Superstar recently shared an impressive workout video on social media.

The name in question is Xia Li. Becky Lynch defeated Tiffany Straton to become the NXT Women's Champion on the September 12 edition of the white and gold brand. Following her title defense against Stratton at NXT No Mercy, Xia Li asked The Man for a title match on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, before the fight for the championship could take place, the Grand Slam Champion lost her title to Lyra Valkyria.

While Becky Lynch was dealing with other opponents, Xia Li defeated Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in singles contests on RAW. The 35-year-old knocked both women out with her Roundhouse Kick during the said bouts.

Following Becky's title loss, she and Li confronted each other and agreed to a singles match on the November 20 edition of RAW. The Chinese Superstar showcased her impressive in-ring abilities against the former WWE Women's Champion but unfortunately lost the bout. Li has not competed in a match since.

Xia Li recently took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself while working out at the gym. In the video, Li appears to be in insane shape.

Former wrestler Stevie Richards is not amused by WWE's booking of Xia Li's match

Stevie Richards was upset with the singles match between Xia Li and Candice LeRae that ended when Li knocked her opponent out with a Roundhouse kick during an episode of WWE RAW. The bout ended abruptly, and the Chinese superstar was declared the winner as her opponent could not compete further.

On his Stevie Richards Wrestling Analysis YouTube channel, the former wrestler called the whole thing stupid and jokingly referenced Randy Orton calling Kofi Kingston stupid during their match in 2010:

"What's the first thing this medical dude does? 'I'm gonna grab your head! I'm gonna twist it!' What the hell are you doing? [laughs] I hate to laugh. This is just so stupid. This is stupid. Oh my God. Like Randy Orton said to Kofi Kingston: stupid, stupid, stupid. But really, I mean, in all seriousness, what are we doing here?"

He further questioned Johnny Gargano's absence from the ringside area after his wife was knocked out:

"Where in the world is he [Johnny Gargano]? Where is he? Why isn't he coming out? Why isn't he running out? Why didn't he stop the match? Why isn't he checking on his wife? And this guy here [WWE trainer], I would protect her from him because he's gonna do more damage than Xia Li did to Candice if he keeps giving her medical attention! It's so silly."

