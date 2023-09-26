Absent WWE Superstar shares rare update to show off incredible body transformation

It has been more than four months since Dexter Lumis last wrestled in a match on WWE RAW, as it appears that creative in the company currently has nothing going on for him.

Lumis was originally part of a storyline with Johnny Gargano and The Miz after being brought back to WWE following his release back in April 2022.

In recent months, Gargano, Lumis, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell have all been missing from RAW, but it seems that the star has remained active on social media.

Earlier today, Lumis shared an image of himself on Twitter, which shows that he has been spending some time in the gym and working hard to ensure he can bring something new when he's called back on TV.

Dexter Lumis seemingly returned to social media earlier today since he went on to comment on his on-screen wife, Indi Hartwell's recent update as well.

Plans have reportedly changed in WWE for Dexter Lumis in recent months

There were seemingly plans for Tommaso Ciampa and Gargano to reunite as DIY earlier this year, but Gargano's recent shoulder injury has forced the company to change many of the original plans that they had for the duo.

Dexter Lumis is another star who has had his creative plans shuffled according to Fightdul Select since he was working alongside Gargano before he suffered his shoulder injury and has since also been kept off TV.

It is thought that the original plans would be used as soon as Gargano is in a position that could see him return to WWE since Ciampa has teased reuniting with his DIY teammate several times in recent months before he embarked on his current feud with Gunther.

