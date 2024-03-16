Absent WWE Superstar shares a throwback post on Scott Hall's death anniversary

March 14, 2024, marked the second death anniversary of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall. Former RAW Tag Team Champion Omos shared a throwback post in honor of the former Intercontinental Champion.

Scott Hall is still widely considered one of the best heels of all time. He was an integral part of the wrestling landscape in the 1990s. The WWE Hall of Famer has also won championship titles outside of the Stamford-based company. Unfortunately, he passed away after hip replacement surgery complications at 63 years old.

In honor of the former WCW World Television Champion, Omos took to Instagram Stories to share his own post from 2019. The video clip saw the late performer claim he would like to get his hands on The Nigerian Giant.

You can check out the original post here:

Omos teases a potential WrestleMania rematch with a former WWE Champion

The Nigerian Giant has been irregular when it comes to television appearances for several months now. After nearly five months of absence, he entered the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match at No. 21. He was eliminated within three minutes by Bron Breakker. Omos effected one elimination from the match in the form of Bronson Reed. The former champion has been absent from WWE TV since.

During a recent interview with the Battleground podcast, Omos was asked about his plans for this year. In response, he revealed his desire to be a part of WrestleMania XL:

"Yeah, I think obviously, the one coming up is the big Super Bowl of WWE. So hopefully I get to have a match at WrestleMania. That is always my goal every year to be on that card. Because no WrestleMania is a dream for some, but man, it's an honor for me whenever I get to be out there, you know, be with the fans and just absorb the atmosphere of about 80,000-100,000 people, there's nothing like that. It's always my biggest goal every year, absolutely," he said.

Omos lost to Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 38. He further revealed he wanted to have a rematch against The Almighty:

"Hey, man. I would love that rematch. I need my rematch, Bobby," Omos added. [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Bobby Lashley has not been scheduled for The Show of Shows yet. It remains to be seen if Omos returns to reignite his feud with the former WWE Champion on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Do you want to see the two lock horns at WrestleMania XL? Hit the discuss button and sound off!