Absent WWE Superstar shows off impressive physique 302 days after last match

A popular WWE Superstar showed off his impressive physique following the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Dexter Lumis, who last competed over 300 days ago.

The 40-year-old's last match was against Akira Tozawa at Main Event on May 29, 2023. His last televised in-ring appearance was during the number one Contenders Battle Royal for the Intercontinental Championship earlier that same month on RAW. Former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali won the bout and challenged Gunther for the title at Night of Champions. Despite putting forth a brave effort, the 37-year-old failed to dethrone The Ring General.

Dexter Lumis recently took to Instagram stories to share a picture of himself from a gym. The former NXT Superstar appears to be in great physical condition amid his hiatus from the Stamford-based company.

Here is a screenshot of the Instagram story he shared:

A screengrab of Dexter Lumis' Instagram Story.

Dexter Lumis reveals how he got a TV role outside of WWE

During his absence from the wrestling promotion, Dexter Lumis made a cameo appearance on the August 10 edition of Tacoma FD on TruTV. The show presented the WWE Superstar in an avatar entirely different from his in-ring character.

While speaking with Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, two stars of the same show on their Talkoma FD podcast, Dexter Lumis revealed how an agent offered him the role over a phone call:

"It was funny, because it is actually an agent out in LA, he's been in the wrestling business side of things. Just randomly, out of the blue, I just get a call and it is him. He's like 'Hey man, do you want to be on a TV show?' And I was like, 'What TV show?' And he said Tacoma FD, they want to do a do a doppelganger type episode. I was like 'Oh my God, it is exactly what I envisioned,' It's happening," he said.

Dexter Lumis instantly became a crowd favorite during his feud against The Miz. Unfortunately, the rivalry did not lead to anything substantial. The creative team seemingly had no plans for the former NXT Superstar. After being away from the company for over ten months, it remains to be seen if he will make his return in 2024.

Do you want Dexter Lumis to make his television return? Click on the discuss button and sound off!