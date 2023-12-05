Absent WWE Superstar spotted standing ominously backstage in the background of RAW promo; potentially part of strange storyline

An absent WWE Superstar was seen backstage during a RAW promo this week. It has been weeks since she was last seen in WWE.

Nikki Cross walked out on Natalya during their match against Piper Niven and Chelsea Green. She looked like she was not thinking of anything, and while she was walking around, she appeared to be catatonic. This was seen again in later weeks, and was in that same state when she was thrown out of the ring by Nia Jax and Raquel Rodriguez during a Battle Royal.

She has mostly been absent since then, not appearing during the show and with no word on her condition and why she appears to have the peculiar gimmick.

She was spotted in the background of a RAW promo this week, standing ominously. She was not too clear, but while Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark were being interviewed backstage, fans spotted her standing and leaning against a few boxes. She didn't move throughout and appeared to still be catatonic at the time.

The star can be seen standing at the back to the right side of the picture

What's happening here is not certain, and it's only when she appears next that WWE fans may get a better idea of what the storyline is surrounding Cross.