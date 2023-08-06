Absent WWE Superstar takes subtle shot at the company after failing to appear for more than a month

WWE SummerSlam takes place this weekend, and while many stars are missing from the card, others have been absent for several weeks.

Lacey Evans hasn't been seen on WWE TV since July. Earlier this year, she debuted a new look, which offended Hall of Famer Sgt Slaughter and his daughter. Since the backlash, the former NXT Superstar has seemingly been focused on opening her new cafe.

Earlier today, Evans shared a new post on Instagram, making it clear that she wasn't missing the wrestling ring.

"When I woke up this morning......My back dont hurt. My hips dont hurt, and my eggs are fertile af. 🥂 here's to the weekend! #LimitlessLady #MomBod #LifeIsShort #MakeItAmazing," wrote Evans.

Evans made it clear that she woke up this morning without pain before hashtagging, "Life is short."

Lacey Evans was reportedly planned to win the WWE Women's Championship back in 2021

Lacey Evans was feuding with Charlotte Flair heading into the Royal Rumble back in 2021. However, the rivalry was cut short after Evans announced publicly that she was expecting her second child, who she gave birth to later in the year.

Evans match against Flair was scrapped due to her announcement, but Fightful Select later revealed that The Lady was supposed to win the RAW Women's Championship before she was pulled from the show, and the bout was canceled.

The SmackDown star has since returned to the company after welcoming her second child but has been on a stop-start run since she moved from the blue brand to RAW and back while also changing her character several times.

It was hoped that Evans' latest repackaging would allow her to be pushed on SmackDown, but since she has been off TV now for a month, it doesn't appear to be the case.

Do you think Lacey Evans will ever return to be part of the SmackDown women's division? Share your thoughts and predictions for SummerSlam in the comments section below...

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here