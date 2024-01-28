Absent WWE Superstar targets Gunther following Royal Rumble omission

An absent WWE Superstar recently sent a warning message to Gunther on social media. The name in question is Sheamus.

The Celtic Warrior has been absent from television since his match against Edge on the August 18, 2023, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Following the bout, Sheamus took time off to nurse his shoulder injury. The match also marked Rated-R Superstar's last in-ring appearance for the Stamford-based company before he joined AEW.

Sheamus, who missed the Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event, recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to target Gunther. While resharing WWE's tweet wishing him a happy birthday, the 46-year-old made a huge claim besides sending a warning message to the Intercontinental Champion:

"and soon to be… The Ultimate Grand Slam Champion @Gunther_AUT," wrote Sheamus.

Before the 2023 draft, Sheamus was involved in a rivalry with Gunther. The two veteran performers put in great matches for the Intercontinental Championship, with The Ring General prevailing in the end. The Irish superstar would love to dethrone Gunther and end his title reign, which is nearing 600 days.

Former WWE Superstar shares his take on Sheamus

Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) left the Stamford-based company in February 2022. The Swiss Superhero won the Tag Team Championship on seven occasions in WWE, of which five came while teaming up with Sheamus.

In an interview with WrestleTalk, the current AEW star expressed his love for his former teammate. The 43-year-old further praised the Celtic Warrior by calling him a workhorse and an asset to any wrestling promotion:

"I love him. I love Sheamus. He’s awesome. Any company that has him has a tremendous asset. He’s just an absolute workhorse. One of the hardest workers in and outside the ring that I know. Absolute maniac in the best sense of the word. So I think it’s always, whatever is best for my friends, for them, and it’s also just fun to see what will happen. But yeah, love Sheamus."

It will be interesting to see whether Sheamus will return to the company and set up a showdown with Gunther at The Show of Shows in the coming days.

