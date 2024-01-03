Absent WWE Superstar teases a huge return storyline involving Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion. An absent WWE Superstar has teased a potential return storyline involving The Eradicator.

The superstar in question is Liv Morgan, who is currently recovering from her latest injury. The last time Morgan was seen on television, she was brutally attacked by Rhea Ripley. This angle wrote Morgan off of TV.

Taking to Twitter, the former SmackDown Women's Champion reposted a tweet where Ripley was eyeing her Women's World Championship after her latest title defense. At RAW: Day 1, Mami successfully defended her title against Ivy Nile.

Check out a screengrab of Liv Morgan reposting WWE's tweet featuring Rhea Ripley below:

Teddy Long explained what made Rhea Ripley so special

Former WWE SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long explained what made Rhea Ripley so special.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long mentioned that few wrestlers only had in-ring abilities. However, Ripley can wrestle and was also good on the microphone with her promos.

Teddy Long said:

"That's right, Rhea Ripley, brother. It's like I said, we was [sic] talking several weeks ago. Some people have the ability to just wrestle. Then there are others who have the ability to wrestle and entertain, and Ripley has that. She has all that going for her, and so she has certainly done an outstanding job, and she is going to be real big."

Ripley and Morgan are former tag team partners before The Eradicator decided to betray the latter. This led to Mami joining The Judgment Day, which was a turning point in her career.

Rhea Ripley marked her first successful Women's World Championship title defense of 2024 on RAW: Day 1. It remains to be seen if WWE plants the seeds of a potential Ripley vs. Morgan match later this year.

