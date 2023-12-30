Teddy Long explains what makes Rhea Ripley special: "She has all that going for her" (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley has become an indispensable asset for the WWE, and Teddy Long recently explained why she was undoubtedly the female superstar of the year.

The Australian superstar is one of the best superstars in WWE who had a successful 2023, including a monumental title victory at WrestleMania 39. The Women's World Champion has been quite dominant throughout the year, and many believe that she was the best female star in WWE over the past 12 months.

While speaking on the Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long revealed that Rhea was among the rare group of talents who had mastered multiple facets of professional wrestling.

Long felt that Ripley was an exceptional wrestler not only because of her in-ring work but also for her solid character development.

"That's right, Rhea Ripley, brother. It's like I said, we was [sic] talking several weeks ago. Some people have the ability to just wrestle. Then there are others who have the ability to wrestle and entertain, and Ripley has that. She has all that going for her, and so she has certainly done an outstanding job, and she is going to be real big." [5:04 - 5:26]

Bill Apter comments on Rhea Ripley's recent work

While there were a few strong candidates, Rhea Ripley was the unanimous pick for the female WWE Superstar of 2023, a choice that even Bill Apter agreed with.

The respected wrestling journalist also had Ripley as his top female talent of the year and was particularly impressed by how she'd presented her character to the WWE audience.

Ripley has proven that she can put on classic matches on the biggest of stages, but has also grabbed the WWE Universe's attention with her fascinating persona, according to Bill Apter:

"That's where I was going; Rhea Ripley made an impact, not just in the ring, but in the way she presents her character; it's amazing! I haven't seen anyone in both ends, the character and the ring work being so compelling than Rhea Ripley. Absolutely [Ripley being the female star of the year]." [4:42 - 5:03]

The Judgment Day member began the year by winning the Royal Rumble from the #1 spot and made the most of the win by capturing the women's title at WrestleMania 39.

Ripley will most likely head into the next 'Mania as the champion, and it would be interesting to see who she goes up against at the mega show.

