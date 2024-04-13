Absent WWE Superstar welcomes new family member

A former WWE champion recently welcomed a new member to their family. The superstar in question is Nikki Cross.

The 34-year-old last competed in a televised match on the November 6, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW. She was part of the Battle Royal to determine the number one contender for the Women's World Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Zoey Stark eventually won the bout and challenged Rhea Ripley for the title at the premium live event.

Nikki Cross recently took to Instagram to welcome a new member to her family. The former Women's Money In The Bank Winner revealed the story behind rescuing and adopting her new dog:

"Welcome home Prince Mac!!!! Princess Sabrina met him and got along with him. Her progress with socialisation in the last six months really paid off and we were able to rescue this sweet loving boy today! He’s so happy and excited. Thank you A Forever Home Rescue for making us a family of 4 ❤️❤️," she wrote.

You can check out Nikki Cross' Instagram post below:

Wrestling veteran urges WWE to release Nikki Cross

Nikki Cross has had an intriguing run on the main roster after a successful stint on NXT. During her run as Nikki A.S.H. (Almost Super Hero), Cross won the 2021 Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match and cashed in her contract the following night on RAW, defeating Charlotte Flair to win the WWE RAW Women's Championship. However, she lost the title back to The Queen at SummerSlam.

Nikki Cross also won the 24/7 Championship, only to discard it as trash, with WWE retiring the belt afterward. Despite winning championships here and there, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion hasn't been part of any truly significant storyline since joining the main roster.

It was also rumored that Cross voiced her displeasure at her booking. Speaking on The Brand podcast, Stevie Richards addressed the claims and urged WWE to release her:

"You know what's funny? They're not exclusive to doing that. Every wrestling company throughout history has done this. There's some weird thing with wrestling when you wanna participate, when you wanna earn your money, when you wanna be booked, when you wanna give them a return on the investment, somehow you get heat for that and you get punished. Just release her," he said.

Nikki Cross has been absent from television for nearly five months. It remains to be seen if and when the former champion will make her return.

