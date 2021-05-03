"Absolute chaos" - Vince Russo reveals the truth about backstage atmosphere in WCW

Former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo recently opened up about the backstage chaos he saw when he signed with WCW.

On a recent edition of That 90s Wrestling Podcast, Vince Russo was asked about the backstage atmosphere when he first stepped into the WCW locker room. Russo slammed the backstage politics and chaos, saying that he immediately knew what he had got himself into. Russo explained:

"Absolute chaos, little cliques, politics, who was a pro-Russo guy, who didn't want Russo there... I was overcome the very first day I walked into the locker room. I knew exactly what I was walking into."

Vince Russo also spoke about how Bret Hart was being totally misused by WCW around the time he came into the promotion. Russo said that one of the first things he did was to try and put Bret in the position he deserved:

"They were so misusing him. It was like, what are you doing, that's Bret Hart, what are you doing? I knew it was so glaring, I knew that the first thing we had to do was put Bret in the position that he needed to be in. Bret Hart was not a second-rate player."

Unfortunately, Bret Hart suffered a concussion during his match against Goldberg at Starrcade 1999 and it turned out to be a career-ending injury for The Hitman.

Vince Russo slams current WWE creative

Apart from taking a look back at his career, Vince Russo also took some time on the podcast to discuss the current WWE product. Russo slammed the lack of creativity and blamed the same people holding positions in creative for decades. Russo stated:

"They're nowhere close to doing what they're allowed to do. The problem is that they are creatively bankrupt and you're going to be creatively bankrupt when you have got the same people, in the same position, for decades and decades and decades. You're going to be creatively bankrupt and that's where they are."

