"Absolutely the best partner I ever heard" - WWE veteran Adam Bomb recalls iconic tag team with late star (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Adam Bomb recently looked back at teaming with the late Brian Adams in WCW, where they worked under the ring name KroniK.

After departing the global sports entertainment juggernaut in 1995, Adam Bomb joined WCW in 1997, where he began working as Wrath. Only in 2000, after joining forces with Brian Adams, did he succeed in the now-defunct promotion.

Going by the name KroniK, the duo quickly climbed the ladder in the tag team division, winning the WCW Tag Team Championship twice. Though WWE brought in the two after it acquired WCW, they were soon released.

During Hooked on Wrestling's Royal Rumble Watch Party at BOXPark Wembley, Adam Bomb recalled his association with Brian Adams. During an interview with Sportskeeda, the WWE veteran revealed that the two had a lot in common, with both being army vets.

He added that Adams was the best partner he ever had and termed him a "wonderful" man.

"Honestly, it was like automatic, I don't know how to explain it. The first time we both were together, we both had so much in common. We both were military veterans, we both had our run in WWE, and we both were over 6'6, 290 pounds; Brian was about 310 pounds. I had no problem with going up and flying around and doing all the crazy stuff. Brian was absolutely the best partner I ever heard. Wonderful man," said Adam Bomb. [2:15 - 2:53]

Check out the video below:

Adam Bomb on facing Kane and The Undertaker in WWE

A few months back, on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted, Adam Bomb recalled KroniK's match against The Undertaker and Kane at WWE Unforgiven 2001.

The Brothers of Destruction retained their WCW Tag Team Championship at the pay-per-view. The wrestling veteran added that since all four competitors were working injured, it hampered the match quality.

"We were all four injured. Kane had a staph infection, Taker had a bad shoulder, I had my neck issues, and Brian with a back and it was just rushed and it didn't turn out well. Prior to that, everything was fine. We went to All Japan and won the titles. Probably the highlight of my career," said Adam Bomb.

forever botchamania @Maffewgregg oh I almost forgot annoyed Undertaker reminding Kronik about basic tag wrestling oh I almost forgot annoyed Undertaker reminding Kronik about basic tag wrestling https://t.co/WIvxwEW0sE

The aforementioned tag team match was the final high-profile clash of KroniK's career, as their tenure with World Wrestling Entertainment soon ended after it.

What's your favorite match or moment of KroniK? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 20122 votes