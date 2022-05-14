"Absolutely disgusting" - Adam Pearce's reaction to popular star getting stretchered out of SmackDown

Adam Pearce has ruled RAW and SmackDown for over a year now with an iron fist. While Adam Pearce was accompanied by Sonya Deville for nearly a year-and-a-half, he recently informed her that her contract as a WWE Official was terminated. On the latest episode of SmackDown, he reacted to a brutal assault that took place. The assault was none other than the one that Happy Corbin launched on Madcap Moss.

The assault came following Madcap Moss' declaration of his interest in participating in the Money in the Bank ladder match this year. However, Corbin will play the spoilsport days after his loss to Moss at WrestleMania Backlash. The assault would result in getting him stretchered out of SmackDown, continuing their feud.

Whether it will be at Hell in a Cell or on SmackDown is yet to be seen. But rest assured, Adam Pearce will have something else to say to Happy Corbin next week. But will Pearce do enough to warrant a rematch between the two? All roads seem to be leading towards another bout between Corbin and Moss.

What do you think Pearce should do on SmackDown next week? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

