×
Create
Notifications

"Absolutely disgusting" - Adam Pearce's reaction to popular star getting stretchered out of SmackDown

&quot;Scrap Daddy&quot; AP wasn&#039;t pleased with what happened on SmackDown
"Scrap Daddy" AP wasn't pleased with what happened on SmackDown
1 Comment
Rohit Nath
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 14, 2022 08:11 AM IST
News

Adam Pearce has ruled RAW and SmackDown for over a year now with an iron fist. While Adam Pearce was accompanied by Sonya Deville for nearly a year-and-a-half, he recently informed her that her contract as a WWE Official was terminated. On the latest episode of SmackDown, he reacted to a brutal assault that took place. The assault was none other than the one that Happy Corbin launched on Madcap Moss.

Absolutely disgusting. twitter.com/wwe/status/152…

The assault came following Madcap Moss' declaration of his interest in participating in the Money in the Bank ladder match this year. However, Corbin will play the spoilsport days after his loss to Moss at WrestleMania Backlash. The assault would result in getting him stretchered out of SmackDown, continuing their feud.

Despicable. #SmackDown @BaronCorbinWWE @MadcapMoss https://t.co/WOBWDB9112

Whether it will be at Hell in a Cell or on SmackDown is yet to be seen. But rest assured, Adam Pearce will have something else to say to Happy Corbin next week. But will Pearce do enough to warrant a rematch between the two? All roads seem to be leading towards another bout between Corbin and Moss.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think Pearce should do on SmackDown next week? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Neda Ali
comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी