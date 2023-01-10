"Absolutely no freaking way" - Former WWE staff surprised by lengthy Judgment Day match on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was astonished by the length of the Tag Team Turmoil Match this week on RAW.

This week, the top tag teams of the red brand, including The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, The O.C., The Judgment Day, and Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin, all contested in a Tag Team Turmoil Match. The winner would receive an opportunity to challenge The Usos.

On the latest Legion of RAW, Russo detailed that the Tag Team Turmoil started with 45 minutes of the show still remaining and closed out the program. He was disappointed with the WWE creative team when the bout went on for almost the entire third hour of RAW.

"Whenever they started this, I was like there is no way this tag team thing is gonna be the rest of the show. There is absolutely no freaking way. It probably started around 8:15, I don't know. I could not believe that that was the last 45 minutes of the entire show." [3:03 - 3:28]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Miami Heat play the Oklahoma City Thunder this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

The Judgment Day won the Tag Team Turmoil on WWE RAW

In an impressive outing on WWE RAW, The Judgment Day ran the Gauntlet to emerge as the eventual winner of the Tag Team Turmoil.

The nefarious faction first faced The O.C. Gallows, and Anderson missed AJ Styles' presence at ringside as Balor picked up the win for his team with the rollup. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were out next, and they met the same fate. The former Hurt Business member could not pick up the win as Alexander fell victim to the Coup de Grace by The Prince.

The next challenge for Judgment Day came in the form of Alpha Academy. In this encounter, Damian Priest brought his A-game as he picked up the win with a vicious clothesline on Otis to keep his team in contention.

Finally, Street Profits looked to capitalize on the worn-out faction. Dominik Mysterio replaced Balor after the latter suffered tremendous damage to his ribs. The match went back and forth with several high spots and near falls. However, Dominik won the contest for his team when he pinned Angelo Dawkins for the three-count.

Do you think Judgment Day will dethrone The Usos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes