"Absolutely heartbroken" - WWE legend didn't want to retire

WWE legends and veterans heavily contemplate retirement before announcing their decision to the world. Recently, former world champion John Bradshaw Layfield revealed he didn't want to retire from wrestling and was heartbroken at WrestleMania 25.

In 2009, JBL, aka John Bradshaw Layfield, entered WrestleMania 25 as the Intercontinental Champion and defended the title against Rey Mysterio. Unfortunately, he shockingly lost the title to The Master of the 619 in less than 30 seconds and furiously announced his exit from the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on Something To Wrestle, the 58-year-old legend stated he was heartbroken when he had to retire from competition at WrestleMania 25, as he didn't want to.

"Absolutely heartbroken. 100% absolutely heartbroken. You know, I realized that was my last match, and I mean, I was heartbroken. That's the only way to describe it. I just felt terrible. I didn't even stay for the rest of the show... I remember coming out of the ring, and I didn't really want to retire. I wanted to be in this business my entire life," Layfield said.

Moreover, he explained why he didn't want to retire, as he always wanted to be a part of the industry. Later, he revealed that he left the show in the middle after his interaction with Rey Mysterio and Vince McMahon.

"I loved being in the ring. It was so much fun being out there. And I realize now that it’s over. And I was sitting there, and I was talking to Rey [Mysterio], and Vince [McMahon] came back and hugged me and told me, 'Thank you.' I remember, I just got my bag and thought, 'I'm just leaving.' And "Oh, man, this sucks," Layfield said. (From 1:37:52 to 1:39:05)

JBL is set to commentate on behalf of WWE

In 2011, JBL returned to the Stamford-based promotion and eventually became a commentator on WWE's main roster. His run as a commentator went for a while, and Layfield became an on-screen personality appearing on pre and post-show panels.

While he's no longer a staple in the promotion, Michael Cole recently revealed on WWE SmackDown that JBL and Corey Graves would be on commentary on behalf of WWE for AAA's Triplemanía XXXIII. The veteran has made a few rounds on the independent circuit, but this time, he will call the action.

