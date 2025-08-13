Michael Cole announces former WWE Champion is returning as a commentator

The Voice of WWE, Michael Cole, dropped a bombshell announcement during last night's episode of Monday Night RAW. The upcoming Triplemanía XXXIII has just gotten bigger as a former World Champion will be coming to AAA.A few days ago, PWInsider reported that Corey Graves would return to AAA as the lead commentator for the English broadcast team at Triplemanía XXXIII on August 16. He would be joined by none other than the legendary JBL.Michael Cole made it official during the recent episode of RAW with the following announcement:&quot;At Triplemanía this coming Saturday, Corey Graves will be calling all the action, and a great old friend of mine [JBL], and yours as well, will be joining you in the booth at Triplemanía.&quot;Corey Graves also chimed in and said it would be his honor to call the show alongside The Wrestling God.&quot;It will be my honor and pleasure to call AAA's biggest show of the year alongside a bona fide Wrestling God in WWE Hall of Famer, JBL. JBL, I hope you got plenty of sleep for this Saturday, because it's gonna be a wild night.&quot;Several RAW and SmackDown Superstars will also feature on the show, with as many as six matches lined up for this weekend.WWE legend JBL comments on his upcoming AAA appearanceSpeaking on his Something To Wrestle podcast, JBL revealed that WWE asked him to come back, though he clarified that it would be a one-off appearance.&quot;I’m proud to announce that I’m going down to Mexico City this weekend and I will be doing commentary with Corey Graves for the entire Triplemanía. I may not be your favorite commentator, but this is the first announcement. This is groundbreaking news. I am going to Mexico City. I just got the deal from WWE, not a deal. They asked me to come out and do commentary. Some of you call that a deal, or not. It’s an engagement, it’s an appearance, whatever you want to call it but I’m very excited to go be a part of Triplemanía.&quot;JBL has quite a bit of history in Mexico, as he infamously ran a controversial &quot;Mexican Border&quot; angle during his feud with Eddie Guerrero in 2004. Is he going to rile up the crowd with his heel work? Only time will tell.If you use quotes from the first half of the article, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportseeda Wrestling for transcription.