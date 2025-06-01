"I hate coming to Mexico", "You're the reason America had to build a wall" - WWE legend JBL goes wild in new promo

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) appeared at Noches De Lucha Libre AAA on May 31 and cut an unfiltered promo. Speaking in character, he was clearly playing the heel last night.

JBL has made non-WWE appearances in recent times, with the latest one happening in AAA. The Wrestling God was there on Saturday to support Alberto El Patron for his match against El Hijo del Vikingo.

A clip from the event has surfaced online, as JBL could be heard saying:

"I hate coming to this third world s**thole that you call Mexico. You bunch of damn idiots. You're the reason America had to build a wall."

You can watch the clip below, in which John Bradshaw Layfield also hyped up Alberto El Patron:

El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Alberto El Patron to win the AAA Mega Championship. Now, Vikingo will defend the title against Chad Gable at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide on June 7.

WWE legend JBL calls Alberto El Patron "the best wrestler in the world"

It's no secret that John Bradshaw Layfield is a big fan of Alberto El Patron, and he made an interesting statement about the same on the Something to Wrestle podcast. According to JBL, El Patron is the best professional wrestler today:

"I think that Alberto El Patron is the best wrestler in the world today. Not in Mexico, not heel, best wrestler in the world today. I've been in the business 30-something years. I've seen them all, I've wrestled them all. I called most of his matches in WWE."

He added:

"I don't know when I've ever seen anybody more on top. I say never. Shawn Michaels. The greats are great. Undertaker. Guys like that are great. I've never seen anybody better [than Alberto El Patron]. He's a ring general like you wouldn't believe, and he is absolutely on top of his game. You've got to see him wrestle. He's that freaking good right now."

El Patron, who was called Alberto Del Rio in World Wrestling Entertainment, last wrestled there in 2016. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he may return to the company eventually, but not right now.

Should Alberto Del Rio return to World Wrestling Entertainment? Tap the 'Discuss' button and let us know.

