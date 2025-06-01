Former WWE Money in the Bank winner loses his world championship

A recent title change will have huge implications heading into the WWE Money in the Bank weekend. Alberto El Patron is no longer the AAA Mega Champion.

During last night's event in Mexico City, El Hijo del Vikingo knocked Alberto El Patron off his perch in the main event to become the new AAA Mega Champion.

The two men put on a barnburner of a match filled with intense violence, also involving a cameo from Vikingo's father during the closing moments.

King Vikingo, whom Del Rio attacked on a talk show a day before the show, got some revenge. He clobbered Alberto El Patron with a guitar, allowing his son to hit a 630 senton to pick up the victory to capture the title for the second time.

This ended Alberto El Patron's reign of terror at 288 days. The 2011 Money in the Bank winner has been heavily linked with a WWE return since the AAA acquisition.

Rumor has it that Del Rio could return to the Stamford-based promotion in the near future. Whether he will show up at Money in the Bank remains to be seen.

As for El Hijo del Vikingo, he will now put his AAA Mega Championship on the line against Chad Gable at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, which happens to be on the same day as WWE Money in the Bank on June 7.

Does that mean El Grande Americano will lose his upcoming Money in the Bank qualifying match on RAW since Gable is believed to be the guy under the mask? Only time will tell.

