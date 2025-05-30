4-time World Champion could eventually return to WWE - Reports

WWE is headed towards Money in the Bank, and several notable premium live events are scheduled to take place in the coming months. Meanwhile, there's a huge possibility that a 4-time World Champion could return to the promotion eventually.

In 2016, Alberto Del Rio was released from the company under the old regime. The former two-time WWE and World Heavyweight Champion spent years on the independent circuit and worked in Mexico, where he became a notable name in AAA and is the reigning AAA Mega Champion.

Last month, WWE announced the acquisition of AAA, and many questioned Del Rio's future with the promotion. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), those who are friendly with the champion have reported that things are fine between Del Rio and the Stamford-based promotion.

The report further states that Del Rio will be back in the company, but not right now. The eventual return could take place in the future, and it will be interesting to see how the new regime might utilize Alberto Del Rio.

WWE Hall of Famer speaks highly of Alberto Del Rio

Alberto Del Rio had two runs in the Stamford-based promotion under the old regime. While he won four world championships in his first run, his second run was also filled with gold as he won the United States Championship twice in a year before his release in 2016.

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield, aka JBL, spoke highly of Alberto Del Rio's recent performance and claimed Del Rio is the best wrestler on the planet right now.

"That last match they had with Del Rio, goes by El Patron now, was just outstanding," JBL said. "I think that Alberto El Patron is the best wrestler in the world today. Not in Mexico, not heel, best wrestler in the world today. I've been in the business 30-something years. I've seen them all, I've wrestled them all. I called most of his matches in WWE." [1:51 – 2:16]

It'll be interesting to see if the company can work something out with the four-time world champion for another match or run in the company.

