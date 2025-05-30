Former WWE Champion gets violent during talk show; is kicked out by the production team

A former WWE Champion got physically violent during a talk show. He was kicked out by the production team.
Alberto Del Rio made a huge name for himself in World Wrestling Entertainment, where he wrestled for several years. During his time with the promotion, Del Rio won the WWE Championship two times. He also won the Royal Rumble and the Money in the Bank ladder match. After leaving the Stamford-based promotion in 2014, he returned to AAA, where he wrestled for a couple of years. He returned to World Wrestling Entertainment briefly between 2015 and 2016 before leaving the company again. Currently, Del Rio is signed to AAA, where he is the reigning Mega Champion.
As good as Del Rio is in the ring, he is known for being involved in quite a few controversial incidents. He is infamous for having a terrible temper, which has led to a suspension in the past. It looks like Alberto Del Rio may have found himself in another bit of controversy.
Recently, he was on a talk show involving El Hijo del Vikingo's father. A spat between the two caused the Mexican star to lose his cool, and he attacked Vikingo's father on set brutally. He even ripped off his shirt and kept punching him as security stepped in to stop the former World Champion. Del Rio then broke a chair on set, and the production team was in fear. As the incident took place, a woman could be heard screaming, asking Del Rio to leave the set of the show, which he eventually did.
WWE has reportedly signed Alberto Del Rio recently
Alberto Del Rio has not worked under the WWE umbrella since 2016. For a while, it looked like he might never step back into the Stamford-based promotion due to his anger issues and the several controversies surrounding him. However, recent reports suggest otherwise.
According to Super Lucha's Editor-in-Chief Ernesto Ocamo, the Stamford-based promotion has signed several of AAA's talent, which includes Alberto Del Rio, El Hijo del Vikigo, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner, La Parka, Lady Maravilla, Niño Hamburguesa, Lady Flammer, and La Hiedra.
It will be interesting to see if Alberto del Rio will step back into a WWE ring again.