WWE re-signs former World Heavyweight Champion after nearly 9 years - Reports

WWE broke down the proverbial forbidden door by acquiring Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide during WrestleMania 41 weekend. Though the deal will be finalized later this year, the company has already started revamping the AAA roster.

According to Super Luchas Editor-in-Chief Ernesto Ocamo, World Wrestling Entertainment has signed a laundry list of talents that includes Alberto Del Rio, El Hijo del Vikingo, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner, La Parka, Lady Maravilla, Niño Hamburguesa, Lady Flammer, and La Hiedra.

This marks the first time Alberto Del Rio will work under the WWE umbrella in almost 9 years. The Pride of Mexico had a couple of stints with the Stamford-based promotion, where he found most of his success.

The 47-year-old veteran built an impressive Hall of Fame-worthy resume, becoming a four-time World Champion, two-time United States Champion, Money in the Bank winner, and a Royal Rumble winner. He is also the first Mexican-born world champion in WWE history.

He is now hoping to replicate the same success in Mexico, having already captured the AAA Mega Championship for the second time in his career.

It will be interesting to see if this acquisition will lead to Del Rio's return to his old stomping grounds in the near future.

