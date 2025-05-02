"Never say never" - Triple H could bring back 2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently gave his thoughts on a possible return of a legendary former World Heavyweight Champion. It is none other than Alberto Del Rio.

Alberto Del Rio has been in the pro wrestling world since 2000. He made a huge name for himself in different independent wrestling promotions before signing for World Wrestling Entertainment in 2008. His first stint lasted until 2014, but he returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2015 and wrestled for another year. During his time in WWE, Del Rio won several titles, including the World Heavyweight Championship twice.

The star is currently performing in AAA, which was recently acquired by World Wrestling Entertainment. Since this news, many people have been looking forward to Alberto's return to WWE.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked Teddy Long and Bill Apter if Alberto Del Rio would return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Long did not rule out a return for Del Rio, highlighting that he had worked with the former World Heavyweight Champion and believed he could be a great addition to WWE's current roster.

"Well, you never say never. It's just that simple, you know what I mean? Like I said, I had a chance to work with him, nice guy, great guy, great attitude and everything, so I think, you know, he had a few demons. We've all had them. So I think that he's pretty much got his life straightened out, and I think if they did brought him back, he'd be a great hand to them," Long said. [1:28 - 1:51]

Bill Apter added that he believed the Triple H-led creative team would give a chance to Del Rio, but he was nkt sure if the star would want to return to the company as he was not competing full time at the moment.

"Well, it depends. There were certain things that has him, I'm not gonna say ousted from the company but not brought back to the company. A lot of personal things that went on in his life. Umm, if Alberto was working pretty regularly with AAA, and I'm not sure that he is, but umm, I think they will at least give him a chance to talk and see if they could bring him back, but he may not even wanna come back, he's not wrestling full time at this point. So, yeah," Apter said. [0:39 - 1:20]

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen if WWE has planned anything for Alberto Del Rio's possible return.

