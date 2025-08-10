  • home icon
  Corey Graves reportedly set for big return outside WWE

Corey Graves reportedly set for big return outside WWE

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 10, 2025 03:06 GMT
Corey Graves is WWE
Corey Graves (image credits: WWE.com)

Multiple WWE Superstars like Dominik Mysterio, El Grande Americano, Natalya, and more are billed to be part of the upcoming Triplemania XXXIII event, which will emanate from the Arena CDMX in Mexico City on August 16.

Another major star from World Wrestling Entertainment has been announced for the show and is supposed to play a vital role. The superstar in question is Monday Night RAW color commentator Corey Graves. The 41-year-old was on commentary earlier this year at Worlds Collide alongside pro-wrestling icon Konnan and was massively praised for his work.

PWInsider recently reported that Corey Graves is set to return to AAA as the lead announcer for the English commentary team at Triplemania XXXIII.

Graves has had an eventful year as he was replaced by Pat McAfee on RAW's commentary team and was sent to NXT. Corey expressed his frustration on X (formerly Twitter). However, he now plays a vital role in the broadcasting team for both RAW and NXT.

Is Corey Graves cleared for an in-ring WWE return?

The 41-year-old superstar began his journey as an in-ring talent on the WWE NXT brand, enjoying a highly successful run. He seemed destined to become a major star in the company. However, things turned south for him as he suffered from concussion-related problems and announced his retirement early in 2014.

Graves found a new passion as a commentator and is doing a great job. Last year, exclusively speaking to Sportskeeda Senior Editor and veteran journalist Bill Apter, Corey revealed that he had been medically cleared for in-ring action.

However, he chose to focus on the commentary job and will remain retired as a professional wrestler.

"I could give you five different answers for that, but I can honestly say my focus has really shifted. I got cleared. It was almost two years ago now, and it was in the midst of a lot of different things [that] were happening, professionally and personally, and I was sort of looking for something to scratch that itch. But since I've slid over into the now lead role on Friday Night SmackDown in the commentary booth, that's actually provided me with a lot more motivation and a new skill to learn and to focus on."

The future WWE of Corey Graves looks bright. It remains to be seen how things turn out at TripleMania XXXIII.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

