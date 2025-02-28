"Absolutely" - Lex Luger on whether he's responsible for the death of a former WWE star

Wrestling veteran Lex Luger has revealed that he takes responsibility for the death of former WWE valet Miss Elizabeth. The two were in a relationship at the time of her passing.

The First Lady of Wrestling passed away in 2003. She was married to 'Macho Man' Randy Savage for several years and managed him on TV during their WWE and WCW runs. She then managed Lex Luger from 1999, the same year they began dating.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet in a recent interview, The Full Package commented on the allegations that he killed Miss Elizabeth.

"I got messed up on the wine and women, I had too much time and money on my hands. Got messed up on drugs and alcohol, and had a period where I was a complete train wreck. The tragic passing of Elizabeth. Obviously people go, ‘Well, he killed Elizabeth.’ Well, I didn’t kill her. But was I a contributing factor to the lifestyle I was living and her being around me all the time and she overdosed? Absolutely.”

The former WCW World Champion was then asked if he takes responsibility for her death:

“Absolutely. Sure, there’s always collateral damage to lifestyles like that, and she was part of it. So absolutely. Sadly," he said.

Lex Luger on fans still holding Miss Elizabeth’s death against him

Miss Elizabeth was a beloved character on TV, and many people still remember her emotional reunion with Macho Man at WrestleMania VII.

When Chris Van Vliet asked Lex Luger about wrestling fans still holding her death against him, he said:

“No doubt, and I totally understand, I do, yeah. I get it. She was a beloved character, Liz, and I’ll always be tied as part of what happened with her. And I get that I have haters out there. I understand where they’re coming from. I get it.”

The First Lady of Wrestling was 42 years old when she passed away on May 1, 2003.

