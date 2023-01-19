"Absolutely magic" - Veteran wants WWE legend to purchase the company from Vince McMahon 

Bill Apter thinks that if Vince McMahon ever chooses to sell WWE, The Rock and his company, Seven Bucks, must be the ones to purchase the global juggernaut.

When McMahon first made his intentions clear about wanting to return, it was to negotiate the upcoming media rights deal and a potential sale of WWE. Now that he's fully back as the company's Executive Chairman, the 77-year-old has been dealing with several potential buyers like Disney, Netflix, FOX, AEW, and more.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter discussed the possibility of WWE being acquired. Apter added that The Rock and his Seven Bucks Productions need to purchase the company and keep Vince McMahon partially in control of things.

The veteran journalist feels a partnership between the two entities could be "absolutely magic."

"He needs to keep control. If he sells the company, somehow, he's going to remain partially in control. Maybe it'll be a partnership, and like I kept saying, and I wrote a column about the man who needs to do that is Dwayne Johnson and his Seven Bucks production. I think a partnership between that company and WWE would be magic. Abolutely magic," said Bill Apter. (20:12 - 20:36)

The Rock recently spoke about WWE's potential sale

In a recent chat with CNBC, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson discussed Vince McMahon's return and his intention to sell WWE in the near future. The Great One pointed out his family's long association with the global juggernaut, as apart from him, both his father and grandfather have also competed for the promotion.

Though The Rock didn't discuss his interest in possibly buying the company, he did wish Vince the best in whatever direction he wanted to head in.

"It’s a brand that I’ve been fortunate enough to have tremendous success in over the decades and also, for your viewers here in the business world who may not know, the lineage goes way back, multi-generational with the WWE. My grandfather wrestled for Vince McMahon Sr. in the 70s, my dad wrestled for Vince McMahon in the 80s and then I came along with my bad haircut and fanny pack and I continued to wrestle for Vince too so we’ve seen tremendous success over the years. I think it’s a very attractive company, I’m excited and I wish Vince and that company all the best," said The Rock.

Johnson is rumored to return to the company for a blockbuster clash with his cousin and Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

