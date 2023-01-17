Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson breaks silence on the rumors of WWE sale

WWE Legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently made a guest appearance on CNBC to discuss his ZOA Energy drink product. His appearance came amid rumors of a potentially huge WrestleMania 39 bout with Roman Reigns.

In the midst of Vince McMahon's return to the Stamford-based company, rumors of the company's sale have circulated. Some reliable names even reported that a deal had already been done with Saudi Arabia, however, these reports were proven to be false.

During the conversation with CNBC, Johnson was asked about the idea of the Stamford-based company's sale. He expressed that he believes the promotion would be and attractive purchase and that he’s excited, but ultimately wished them well, seemingly debunking the rumors of him buying the company.

"Well, I can tell you this, it’s an exciting brand, it’s a brand that I’ve been fortunate enough to have tremendous success in over the decades and also, for your viewers here in the business world who may not know, the lineage goes way back, multi-generational with the WWE. My grandfather wrestled for Vince McMahon Sr. in the 70s, my dad wrestled for Vince McMahon in the 80s and then I came along with my bad haircut and fanny pack and I continued to wrestle for Vince too so we’ve seen tremendous success over the years. I think it’s a very attractive company, I’m excited and I wish Vince and that company all the best." [H/T: CNBC]

The show's co-host brought up that he could not see a sale taking place unless McMahon is still at the helm of the company. Johnson agreed, and added that he felt McMahon would be looking for a buyer with the same passion and love for wrestling.

"I would (agree with the point that a WWE sale might not happen unless the buyer allows Vince McMahon to still be in charge) and that’s a great point. I think with the world of professional wrestling and the world of WWE, it’s so unique. The fan base is very large and very passionate and there’s nothing like the WWE so I think with the new owners, if there are new owners, and acquirers that are gonna come in, I think they have to share that same passion for the company and for the world of pro wrestling which isn’t always easy to do. [H/T: CNBC]

The Rock is heavily rumored to return to the global juggernaut company in the near future to set up a massive showdown with his family member, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

You can read more about The Rock's potential involvement in the main event titular bout at the Alamodome on January 28 here.

The former WWE Champion also responded to the company's sale on Squawk on the Street

Johnson had the same thing to say about the WWE sale: it is inevitable and bound to happen, but the new owner needs to have the same passion for the business as Vince does.

Whilst he is one of the highest-paid actors in the world, and has even ranked at #1 more than once, Dwayne may not be looking to purchase the global juggernaut company.

However, the fans will be more than pleased for the time being to have The People's Champion show up to lay the SmackDown on The Tribal Chief on the Road to WrestleMania 39.

Whether his inevitable return happens at RAW is XXX or at the Royal Rumble on January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, remains to be seen.

