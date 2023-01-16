Plans for WWE Royal Rumble main event revealed - Reports

The first WWE premium live event of 2023 is less than two weeks away, and it's also the first of the company's "big five" events. There is massive hype surrounding this year's Royal Rumble for many reasons.

It is the first road to WrestleMania under Triple H's leadership. Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for 867+ days. Now, more than ever before, there is the possibility that The Tribal Chief could be getting an electrifying main event on The Grandest Stage of them All.

The Rock is heavily rumored to be returning on January 28 at Royal Rumble and could possibly win the titular bout to set up the dream match between The People's Champion and The Head of the Table.

As per reports by Xero News, the men's Rumble match will close the premium live event, and a staredown between the two global superstars will apparently take place at the event.

"There is talks of the mens rumble main eventing the Royal Rumble event. Due to Rock winning the Rumble & being confronted face to face by Roman Reigns and the usual point to the Mania logo, was being discussed at one point," Xero News tweeted.

The showdown between the two Samoans has been a dream match unanimously over the years, and WWE could take this route on the road to WrestleMania 39; it is going to be an exciting time. Even lapsed and casual fans will want to tune in once The Great One returns to television.

Will the world titles be split ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39?

Speculation is rampant online as to whether The Tribal Chief's world titles should be split ahead of WrestleMania 39. He has been the undisputed champion since defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event of last year's Show of Shows.

As per a report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE may want to split the titles as Monday Night RAW has not had a world champion since April last year.

"There is also talk of splitting up the titles, so RAW has a world champion after Mania. But anything until probably mid-January when plans have to be finalized," said Meltzer.

Even Xero News reported that Reigns could be stripped of the WWE Championship to have two world title bouts at The Showcase of the Immortals. Fan favorite Cody Rhodes is also expected to return ahead of 'Mania.

It remains to be seen who will go on to win the annual Rumble match this year, albeit fans online have been split regarding who should face The Tribal Chief at the biggest event of the year.

From Sami Zayn to Seth Rollins to The American Nightmare, there have been numerous names that fans would like to see face the biggest name in pro wrestling today at WrestleMania 39.

