Surprising favorite emerges in upcoming Roman Reigns WWE Royal Rumble match

Roman Reigns will take on Kevin Owens at The Royal Rumble in less than two weeks' time, and it appears that once again, The Tribal Chief is expected to find a way to come out on top.

This comes as a surprise, given the recent storyline, since it makes sense for Sami Zayn to cost Reigns the win even with a disqualification since he appears to be starting his turn against The Bloodline.

According to BetOnline.ag, Roman Reigns is the heavy -2000 favorite heading into his match against Owens, who is just +700.

Many fans believed that there would be a change in the match ahead of the show since there are rumors of the championships being split as well, but this doesn't appear to be the case.

Roman Reigns could have one of the biggest matches of his career at WrestleMania in less than four months' time if The Rock is able to make his WWE return in time.

Sami Zayn is expected to turn on Roman Reigns ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been real-life friends for years, the duo has also been friends and enemies throughout their time in WWE, and it appears that they could be set to reunite once again.

The two men have been at odds in recent weeks, but Owens can see that The Bloodline is using Zayn. Their recent match on SmackDown ended in a victory for Owens since The Usos and Solo Sikoa interfered, which showed that Reigns didn't think that he could get the job done himself.

Cracks are already starting to appear at the moment. With rumors that Owens and Zayn are expected to face The Usos for the Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania, a turn is expected in the coming weeks.

