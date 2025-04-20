"Absolutely ridiculous"- Michael Cole gets called out by former WWE writer for his commentary during big match at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

A former WWE writer has called out Michael Cole for his commentary during a major WrestleMania match. The bout in question featured El Grande Americano and SmackDown's newest signing Rey Fenix.
Americano collided with Fenix in a back-and-forth match at WWE WrestleMania 41 on Saturday. During the match, Fenix's ankle made contact with the metal plate inside Americano's mask, allowing the latter to take advantage of the situation.
While reviewing the match on his post-WrestleMania podcast for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo called out Michael Cole for his call during the particular spot from the match.
"Bro, when Michael Cole's trying to say that the plate in the head effed up Rey Fenix's ankle. Bro, think about how the guy's got a plate in his head. Think about how hard he would have to hit you in the ankle to injure. That was absolutely ridiculous, bro, absolutely ridiculous."
He continued:
"The one thing I did say about this I thought it was a great entrance for El Grande Americano, probably the best entrance of the night, which was really, really, really cool. But again, man, you you knew this was going to be a spot fest. But that one thing where he hurt his ankle with the metal plate. Come on, guys." [From 39:46 onwards]
Rey Fenix subbed for an injured Rey Mysterio aganinst El Grande Americano. Fans will have to wait what Triple H has in store for the masked luchadore following his WWE WrestleMania debut.