"Absolutely sickening," "This is heartbreaking" - Fans react to 26-year-old star's terrifying experience while working with WWE

WWE often signs talent from all across the globe to perform on its weekly shows. Recently, fans reacted to a 26-year-old star's sad and terrifying experience of working with the promotion while living in Orlando, Florida.

Giovanna Eburneo (aka Ghi Eburneo) is a former WWE Superstar who signed with the promotion in 2022. She was signed after her initial tryout in 2017. Eburneo was also featured on NXT as she played the on-screen role of Kiana James' personal assistant while James was in a storyline with Fallon Henley.

Sadly, she was recently released from the promotion, but the story behind her time in the company terrified her fans. She recently released a video where she spoke about numerous incidents that took place, including a shooting, a concussion, and potentially being stalked by someone with the help of an AirTag.

Fans reacted to the terrifying story and also questioned why WWE and its superstars in the locker room didn't help a fellow talent who moved from a different country to work with the promotion.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

WWE made multiple offers to bring Giovanna Eburneo back to the promotion

Giovanna Eburneo experienced a lot of hardship while living in Florida and working for WWE. The former star's professional and personal life took a hit after she had strange encounters, both inside and outside of the ring while working for the company.

She also claimed that the locker room was jealous of her as she quickly got her big break and started appearing on weekly television. Apart from the concussion and the AirTag incident, Eburneo had no interest in working in the States after the series of unfortunate events.

However, she claimed that the company made several offers and proposals as they wanted her to continue working. Sadly, she declined and thanked everyone for their support. Check it out:

"WWE made several offers and proposals for her to return, but she is not going to risk her life or her family's life. She says it's dangerous for her to live in the country and she had to do this for herself. She thanked fans for their support and is sad that she couldn't live out her dream." [H/T - Fightful]

It is likely that she won't return to the promotion for another run.

