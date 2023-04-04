"Absolutely sucks" - Fans are extremely disappointed after Vince McMahon reportedly returned to run WWE RAW

Vince McMahon dropped the bombshell news in the past twenty-four hours after the company was sold to Endeavor. However, fans were extremely disappointed with RAW after WrestleMania 39, which was reportedly booked by McMahon, who made several last-minute changes to the show.

RAW after WrestleMania holds a special place in the audience's hearts as it maps out the future of the shows following the biggest event of the year. Last night, fans were extremely disappointed with the show's booking alongside its lackluster returns and sudden shift in the landscape.

According to a recent report, Vince McMahon was reportedly backstage running the show and made several notable creative choices. Fans were furious as they've been enjoying the current product under Hunter's regime, and last night was an example of a classic episode under McMahon's old regime.

Check out some of the reactions:

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists "He (Vince McMahon) was running TV tonight (RAW),



He's back. It's what it was. It will be what it was before. And if people think that was bad, it will be bad. And that's just the way it is."



- Dave Meltzer

(via WOR) "He (Vince McMahon) was running TV tonight (RAW),He's back. It's what it was. It will be what it was before. And if people think that was bad, it will be bad. And that's just the way it is."- Dave Meltzer(via WOR) https://t.co/pBwwvqPw2l

Rob Furnish @RobertFurnish @WrestlePurists Its so wild to me that in his absence the company was as hot as its been in decades and all metrics were trending in the right direction and the moment he gets his hands on Raw it takes a nose dive. Nothing anyone can do about it either. Absolutely sucks for the talent and fans @WrestlePurists Its so wild to me that in his absence the company was as hot as its been in decades and all metrics were trending in the right direction and the moment he gets his hands on Raw it takes a nose dive. Nothing anyone can do about it either. Absolutely sucks for the talent and fans

Ben 🇦🇺 @WrasslinEnjoyer @WrestlePurists Vince after going 5 minutes without pissing off the entire wwe fanbase @WrestlePurists Vince after going 5 minutes without pissing off the entire wwe fanbase https://t.co/jgYkVHAWWs

Luke @salmontub @WrestlePurists How can he look at the product since he left last summer and not realise it’s been better in every way imaginable? Back to Brock and Roman main eventing next wrestlemania then @WrestlePurists How can he look at the product since he left last summer and not realise it’s been better in every way imaginable? Back to Brock and Roman main eventing next wrestlemania then

Alex Simmons @alexjsimmons_ @WrestlePurists I knew something felt completely off about the show. It’s insane how big this guy’s ego is. Sad case that he can’t just be satisfied with ensuring the business aspects of everything are fine and leave the booking up to someone who has proven to do a good job. @WrestlePurists I knew something felt completely off about the show. It’s insane how big this guy’s ego is. Sad case that he can’t just be satisfied with ensuring the business aspects of everything are fine and leave the booking up to someone who has proven to do a good job.

R.I.P Long Live L'A @lilskrappa365



Reporter: Are you still involved in creative



Vince: Yes and No, on a higher level yes. In the weeds no can’t do that.



What are we doing here ??? He literally just told you that HHH is still in charge. Any ideas would have to @WrestlePurists Dave Meltzer: Vince McMahon was running rawReporter: Are you still involved in creativeVince: Yes and No, on a higher level yes. In the weeds no can’t do that.What are we doing here ??? He literally just told you that HHH is still in charge. Any ideas would have to @WrestlePurists Dave Meltzer: Vince McMahon was running raw Reporter: Are you still involved in creative Vince: Yes and No, on a higher level yes. In the weeds no can’t do that. What are we doing here ??? He literally just told you that HHH is still in charge. Any ideas would have to

cal @callvm_s @WrestlePurists Why? Genuinely don’t feel like I want to watch it knowing he’s running it… wwe was doing so well with HHH in charge, talent was happier, no stupid names like ‘theory’ or anything like that, why can’t Vince see it? Jeez @WrestlePurists Why? Genuinely don’t feel like I want to watch it knowing he’s running it… wwe was doing so well with HHH in charge, talent was happier, no stupid names like ‘theory’ or anything like that, why can’t Vince see it? Jeez

Jason Gilliam Horror movie fan @Wrestlingfan_73 @WrestlePurists Going to check out Smackdown Friday to see if Triple H is running that show if Vince McMahon is ruining that show I'll stick with NXT at least he won't be involved with that show @WrestlePurists Going to check out Smackdown Friday to see if Triple H is running that show if Vince McMahon is ruining that show I'll stick with NXT at least he won't be involved with that show

Diesel @DieselVEVO @WrestlePurists Get ready for Brock Vs Roman for the first time ever again @WrestlePurists Get ready for Brock Vs Roman for the first time ever again https://t.co/8cEqzhGzV8

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for both shows, with Vince McMahon reportedly back as the man behind the headsets.

Vince McMahon recently addressed his past allegations post-WWE sale

In June 2022, Vince McMahon was under investigation by the WWE Board for several misconducts and allegations. The ongoing investigation eventually led to McMahon retiring and leaving the company one month later.

Earlier this year, McMahon made his way back to the company to set up the sale of WWE. Speaking on CNBC, the former CEO addressed past issues regarding his allegations and misconduct. Check it out:

"Well, let me just say I've made mistakes, obviously, in both personally and professionally through my 50 year career. I've owned up to every single one of them and moved on. I'm not sure about the legacy stuff, I'm not gonna write it. So I don't know. I don't know. I want to say, as someone who had an extraordinary amount of fun, great passion for what they did and wound up with the biggest deal he's ever done in his life."

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for WWE and UFC going forward with a brand new deal that merges the company.

What are your thoughts on McMahon's return? Sound off in the comment section below.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes