"Absolutely sucks" - Fans are extremely disappointed after Vince McMahon reportedly returned to run WWE RAW

Vince McMahon dropped the bombshell news in the past twenty-four hours after the company was sold to Endeavor. However, fans were extremely disappointed with RAW after WrestleMania 39, which was reportedly booked by McMahon, who made several last-minute changes to the show.
RAW after WrestleMania holds a special place in the audience's hearts as it maps out the future of the shows following the biggest event of the year. Last night, fans were extremely disappointed with the show's booking alongside its lackluster returns and sudden shift in the landscape.
According to a recent report, Vince McMahon was reportedly backstage running the show and made several notable creative choices. Fans were furious as they've been enjoying the current product under Hunter's regime, and last night was an example of a classic episode under McMahon's old regime.
It will be interesting to see what the future holds for both shows, with Vince McMahon reportedly back as the man behind the headsets.
Vince McMahon recently addressed his past allegations post-WWE sale
In June 2022, Vince McMahon was under investigation by the WWE Board for several misconducts and allegations. The ongoing investigation eventually led to McMahon retiring and leaving the company one month later.
Earlier this year, McMahon made his way back to the company to set up the sale of WWE. Speaking on CNBC, the former CEO addressed past issues regarding his allegations and misconduct. Check it out:
"Well, let me just say I've made mistakes, obviously, in both personally and professionally through my 50 year career. I've owned up to every single one of them and moved on. I'm not sure about the legacy stuff, I'm not gonna write it. So I don't know. I don't know. I want to say, as someone who had an extraordinary amount of fun, great passion for what they did and wound up with the biggest deal he's ever done in his life."
It will be interesting to see what the future holds for WWE and UFC going forward with a brand new deal that merges the company.
