Abyss and other veterans played important roles on latest WWE SmackDown episode

WWE veterans played a crucial role in the production of the matches in the latest edition of SmackDown.

The May 20 edition of SmackDown witnessed The Usos creating history by being crowned the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.The longest-reigning SmackDown tag team champion defeated the RAW Tag Team Champions, RK-Bro.

Earlier that night, Roman Reigns kicked off the show by sending The Usos a message before their match. He stated that he expected them to continue the family's legacy and smirked as he hugged them. Hence, citing that his cousins may be removed from The Bloodline if they lose the match.

Based on reports by Fightful, Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced the opening segment of the Blue brand featuring The Tribal Chief.

Additionally, Fightful also released a complete list of producers for the show:

Abyss and Curtis Axel produced the match between Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Happy Talk segment featuring Happy Corbin talking about Madcap Moss was overlooked by WWE Official Adam Pearce.

Former tag team champion and member of The Spirit Squad, Kenny Dykstra was responsible for the match between Drew Gulak and Gunther.

Hall of Famer Shane Helms produced a promo featuring RK-Bro for the main event on SmackDown.

Petey Williams was the agent for the women's match between Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi.

The intense match between New Day member, Xavier Woods and Butch was overseen by former WWE Superstars Jamie Noble and Ariya Daivari.

Hall of Famers Michael Hayes and Shane Helms joined forces for the production of the main event, The Usos, against RK-Bro for the unification of the SmackDown and RAW tag team titles.

WWE tag team titles were unified on SmackDown

The latest edition of SmackDown was watched by fans across the world while being on the edge of their seats. It was the first time the tag team titles from the Blue and Red brand were to be merged.

The Usos defeated RK-Bro due to an interruption by Roman Reigns. Chaos ensued ringside following the match when, The Bloodline assaulted Riddle and Randy Orton. The former RAW Tag Team Champions were sent in for medical evaluation, post which it was announced that Riddle had suffered a bruised hip and lower back.

This was the second "Winner Takes All" match featuring members of The Bloodline. At WrestleMania 38, The Head of the Table defeated Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Thus, enabling members of the Samoan family to continue their family's legacy in the industry. With Orton and Riddle's medical condition not being up to the mark, it remains to be seen what is the next for the unified tag team champions.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Neda Ali