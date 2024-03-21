Ace Steel reveals what he wants to bring back to wrestling (Exclusive)

Ace Steel's new wrestling school, The Foundation of Pro Wrestling, aims to teach up-and-coming talents the fundamentals of the business.

Steel wrestled for Pro Wrestling NOAH, Ring of Honor, TNA, WWE, and several other promotions during an in-ring career spanning over 30 years. He also helped train many high-profile wrestlers, including Adam Pearce, CM Punk, and Lita.

As he prepares to launch his school in Orlando, Florida, Steel spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam about the exciting new project:

"What I'm teaching is a little bit of old school, certainly mixed with newer school. You talk about Ring of Honor; I was at the infancy of Ring of Honor. I was there in the early days when it was just a once-every-couple-of-months show to a once-a-month show until it really started ramping up as the years went on. I worked for Pro Wrestling NOAH at that same time at the height of it. So, a lot of innovative things are coming along." [1:29 – 1:53]

Steel, who also works as a TNA backstage producer, believes some aspects of the wrestling industry have become a lost art:

"I wanna bring the fundamentals back. There's been a lot of things since I've been back in wrestling I've noticed have been kinda lost because of trends, because of what everyone thinks wrestling is now." [1:56 – 2:07]

The veteran wrestler wants to share knowledge that WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race passed on to him earlier in his career. Race and Steel developed a close friendship and business relationship in the early 2000s.

Ace Steel reflects on his WWE PC experience

The Foundation of Pro Wrestling is located close to WWE's Performance Center. Ace Steel worked as a PC coach between 2019 and 2022.

Reflecting on his WWE coaching role, Steel said he helped teach Bron Breakker, Tiffany Stratton, and Tony D'Angelo in their early days with the company:

"I remember Tony D'Angelo, he's a Chicago guy, his younger days when he didn't know anything or had a first match, we had to go over a finish for him. 'Try this finish and see if it works,' and he still uses that to this day. Bron Breakker, the Steiner kid's first few matches, all these people, Tiffany Stratton. I worked with some of the younger ones when they first started, but I haven't crafted someone from the ground up, and I'm so excited to do that." [4:15 – 4:43]

Steel also gave his opinion on the exact moment when CM Punk became a megastar in the wrestling business.

You can find out more information about Ace Steel's new wrestling school via the Foundation of Pro Wrestling website.

