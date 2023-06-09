"ACKNOWLEDGE HER"- Wrestling fans react to Rhea Ripley being the most followed WWE Superstar on social media platform

Wrestling fans recently reacted to Rhea Ripley being the most followed WWE Superstar on social media platform.

On last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Ripley joined Dominik Mysterio inside the squared circle when the latter was called on The Miz TV. Shortly afterward, a back-and-forth confrontation took place between Dominik and Cody Rhodes, which resulted in the former taking a cheap shot at The American Nightmare.

Taking to social media, the WWE Universe reacted as The Eradicator became the most followed WWE Superstar on TikTok. While the majority of the fans supported her on her success, others criticized her for being a part of TikTok.

Many fans also mentioned how The Eradicator has been one of the irreplaceable members of The Judgment Day.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

dj buttersnaps @DjButtersnaps @WrestlingWCC Rhea Ripley is the real leader of The Judgement Day without her the group would have failed. @WrestlingWCC Rhea Ripley is the real leader of The Judgement Day without her the group would have failed.

Rhea Ripley shared her honest opinion on not being the main event at WrestleMania 39

While speaking in an interview on My Love Letter to Wrestling, The Eradicator mentioned that although it is the Royal Rumble winners' right to main event WrestleMania, she didn't get the opportunity.

Ripley detailed:

"Charlotte and I think we were more competitive towards — I wanna say the tag main event," she told Mark Andrews. "Just because normally it's the two Rumble winners that get the main event."

Ripley further added that although she had agreed to WWE's decision of giving Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens the chance to perform at WrestleMania 39 as the main event, she would want to prove a point to the company.

"I understand why we didn't, because we didn't really have that good story build going into it like the Bloodline did with Sami and Kevin," Rhea Ripley continued. "So, I 100% agree on that decision. But there was that side where you're like, 'Well, I'm gonna prove a point and be like follow that.'"

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Rhea Ripley and her stable.

