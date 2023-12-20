"Acknowledge Me" - Popular WWE Superstar sends a message after being on the same show as Roman Reigns

WWE star Carmelo Hayes recently took to Twitter/X to send a message aimed at Roman Reigns.

Hayes recently made his main roster debut, competing on the latest episode of SmackDown. He defeated Grayson Waller to progress in the United States Championship Tournament.

Hayes and Waller's match was the follow-up to Reigns and The Bloodline's segment with Randy Orton. The segment and the match got over 2,400,000 viewers.

Reacting to the same, Hayes quoted The Tribal Chief on Twitter/X:

"Acknowledge Me," wrote Hayes.

Baron Corbin wants to face Roman Reigns once again

Baron Corbin was the last man in WWE to pin Roman Reigns in a singles match. He has expressed his interest in facing The Tribal Chief yet again.

Speaking in an interview with Notsam Wrestling, Corbin briefly explained why he could be the one to go after Reigns. He said:

"Such a weird world we live in right now where Baron Corbin gets cheered. [Inaudible] love it right now. Just because it’s going against what’s supposed to be happening. Sometimes, I want that anarchy, that mayhem, that madness. You know what, if people start loving what I do and really get behind it, I could be the guy to go against Roman Reigns because he needs a guy like that. It’d be a fun switch."

Corbin added:

"The last time I worked with Roman, I was pouring dog food on him. Not a fun time for him. I also almost vomited with the dog food. But it would be a flip. He’s killing it right now, but if people get behind me, it would almost feel, and here’s why I like it, it’s fresh. It feels new. When they’re behind me, it’s like, dude, it’s not the same person you saw. When we were doing the Bum Ass Corbin, Sad Corbin, they were starting to turn and feel bad for me. But now it’s like they’re excited for me."

Reigns is currently involved in a feud with Randy Orton. He could potentially cross paths with The Viper in early 2024 or face LA Knight or even the returning AJ Styles.

