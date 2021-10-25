"That’s why we do this" - Tyler Breeze says former WWE star's AEW debut reignited his love for pro wrestling

Tyler Breeze, now known as Breezus, was recently a guest on an episode of ‘Into The Danger Zone’. During the conversation, the former NXT Tag Team Champion claimed it was Adam Cole's debut in AEW that reignited his love for professional wrestling.

Cole and Breeze are quite good friends in real life. The former WWE NXT sensation stated that hearing Cole come out and the reaction that followed from the AEW audience made him realize how much he loves professional wrestling.

Being friends with Cole in real life, Breezus knew about the former NXT Champion's debut beforehand. The former WWE star mentioned that Cole had told fellow members of Da Party that he would make his debut in AEW.

“When he came out, dude, hearing people go nuts and people go crazy and everything else, I went, ‘Oh, that’s why we do this.’ Luckily, being a member of Da Party, I was a privileged person who did know, and when he told us, I literally went, ‘Oh, now I have to turn it on and watch.' Not only do I want to support my friend, but the people are gonna lose their mind, and I love it,” said Tyler Breeze.

Tyler Breeze left WWE in 2021

Tyler Breeze was mostly popular in WWE for his run as a tag team with Fandango. Together, the pair were known as Breezango and had an incredible run on SmackDown in 2016.

It was during Breezango's initial run when they were established as proper babyfaces and got over with the WWE Universe. A few years down the line, Breeze and Fandango were sent back to WWE NXT, and together, the duo earned a lot of success in the brand where they spent the initial stages of their WWE careers.

Breeze and Fandango won the NXT Tag Team Championships once which remains as their only title win in WWE.

