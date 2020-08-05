Adam Cole hints at a future altercation with Pat McAfee

Adam Cole and Pat McAfee had a confrontation that almost turned physical on the latter's show. On his show, Pat McAfee hurled insults at Adam Cole and the Undisputed Era. When McAfee took a shot at the former NXT Champion's size, Adam Cole got up from his seat, pushed the mic away and dropped F-Bombs at the host.

Adam Cole tore up the set and pushed a producer that hurried to the scene to calm him down. Maybe Pat McAfee caught Adam Cole on a bad day as he had recently, lost the NXT Championship to Keith Lee.

The Adam Cole-Pat McAfee encounter was a hot topic of discussion. Many WWE Hall Of Famers and veterans of the business commented on the incident and gave their views about the confrontation being real or scripted.

Since the incident, Adam Cole released a public apology on social media, saying that no matter what he should have remained calm and composed. Triple H was a guest on Pat McAfee's show later on and gave his thoughts on the episode.

Adam Cole vs Pat McAfee in the future?

A few hours ago, Adam Cole published a cryptic Tweet that hints at a future altercation between Pat McAfee and himself.

Just heard some really interesting news. If he is that serious about fixing this, then count me in. — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) August 5, 2020

When Triple H was a guest on Pat McAfee's show, he had encouraged the two men to squash their beef. He had even invited the former NFL star to the Performance Center in Florida if he was interested in working things out with Adam Cole.

Adam Cole is the longest-reigning NXT Champion. Unfortunately for Cole, Keith Lee ended his 403-day long reign on night two of NXT: The Great American Bash. Since losing the NXT Championship, Cole was speculated to make his much-awaited main roster debut. But neither has Cole made his debut on WWE RAW or SmackDown nor has he been on NXT.

There is no reason reported for Adam Cole's absence from WWE TV yet. Maybe WWE is waiting to rope in Pat McAfee for a feud with the former NXT Champion.