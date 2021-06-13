Adam Cole comments on possibly moving up to the WWE Main Roster

For the past few years, Adam Cole has been the main attraction on WWE's black and gold brand. His time so far in NXT has garnered him a great deal of success and popularity and it continues to rise.

Cole made his debut in NXT in 2017 and has stayed there since. It is common for many NXT wrestlers to be called up to the main roster after around two years on the brand but the case is different for Cole.

Despite being in NXT for almost four years at this point, Cole still remains relevant, being one of the premier stars for the show. On the WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Global Press Conference, Adam Cole was asked whether he was anxious to move to RAW or SmackDown. The former NXT Champion had the following to say:

"Well first of all, Adam Cole isn't anxious about anything. In regards to RAW and SmackDown: Could Adam Cole show up on RAW or SmackDown? Maybe." Adam Cole added, "Would Adam Cole run RAW or SmackDown if he showed up? You damn right he would. But I'm actually really tired of hearing this question over and over again. 'Adam you've accomplished so much, Adam do you want to move to RAW or SmackDown, you've done everything that you could possibly do in NXT'. No I haven't. Maybe to you I've done everything that I can do." said Cole.

"Once again, being the longest reigning NXT Champion of all time, that sounds nice, right, and then just move on." Cole continued, "I have an attachment to this brand. When I joined NXT in 2017, I watched this brand continue to grow and evolve into something that can't be touched because I stand by this. The NXT roster will beat the RAW roster and the SmackDown roster any day of the week and twice on Sunday. I'm very very proud to be a part of this brand but more importantly I feel like I do have more to accomplish" he further added.

Adam Cole worked a few matches on the WWE Main Roster in 2019

In 2019, NXT invaded the WWE main roster and announced their participation in the Survivor Series' brand warfare. This led to some stars from NXT jumping over to the main roster and competing with the regulars of RAW and SmackDown.

This also included Adam Cole, who had two stellar singles matches against Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan, and a tag team match against Heavy Machinery and The New Day.

