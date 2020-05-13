Undisputed Era vs New Day - A dream match in the making

The reigning NXT Champion Adam Cole was a guest on WWE's The Bump. On the show, he revealed that the Undisputed Era would love to engage in a 'faction warfare' with current SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day.

The New Day and Undisputed Era are two factions who have been around for quite some time now and stuck together, which is a rarity in WWE. For two factions filled with talented Superstars, it is surprising that their paths have crossed all but once.

The build-up to Survivor Series saw a showdown between Undisputed Era and New Day, but we never got a full-fledged rivalry between the two groups.

Undisputed Era vs New Day is a modern-day dream match

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Undisputed Era's leader Adam Cole openly admitted that his group would like to face The New Day and said that the SmackDown Tag Team Champions too want to face NXT's finest.

"The truth is, when you think of The New Day and when you think of the Undisputed Era, pretty much since UE formed and The New Day has been around, which has been for a long time, people have fantasized this idea of The New Day and the Undisputed Era clashing. There was a little bit of it leading up to the Survivor Series, there was some time where UE was getting in there with The New Day. And I will tell you, of a faction warfare that I would love to see, I know the Undisputed Era vs The New Day is something I would love to see. I know for a fact that The New Day feels the same way. And I know a lot of fans all over the world would love to see it. So I would love the chance to get in there with the The New Day, I really would."

The New Day were crowned eight-time Tag Team Champions on the episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania when Big E defeated Jimmy Uso and The Miz in a triple-threat match. On the other hand, Undisputed Era have been without tag team gold ever since losing the titles to The BroserWeights.

While Kyle O'Reilly did show some love to Big E on Twitter and complimented him on his air guitar skills, things will be a lot different when the two factions stand across the ring from each other.