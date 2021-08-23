Update on Adam Cole's contract status - Reports

NXT Superstar Adam Cole is said to have completed his contractual obligations with NXT. His appearance at NXT TakeOver 36 last night was his final showing with the company.

It was reported several weeks ago that Adam Cole’s contract was running out in July this year. However, Cole signed an extension with WWE that would allow him to work through the SummerSlam weekend, making NXT TakeOver 36 his last appearance under the current agreement.

Mike Johnson from PWInsider has confirmed that Adam Cole’s 2-out-of-3 Falls Match with Kyle O’Reilly was his final appearance for NXT. Adam Cole reportedly met Vince McMahon earlier this month to discuss his future the company.

However, Fightful has confirmed that Cole has not signed any deal with the company till now. Cole was backstage on Smackdown earlier this month, and a main roster run on RAW or SmackDown could be on the cards for the former NXT Champion.

Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly went to war at NXT TakeOver 36

In the final chapter of their feud, Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly went to battle in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. Kyle O'Reilly picked up the win in the first match.

But things got brutal in the second round, which was a Street Fight. The match took an ugly turn as the two men battered each other with garbage bins, kendo sticks and chains. Cole won the second pinfall by dumping O’Reilly into a pair of steel chairs and then hitting him with the Last Shot.

A Steel cage was lowered down for the third match as O'Reilly was checked by WWE medical staff. Adam Cole was bent on punishing his opponent as he handcuffed O'Reilly to the cage. But O'Reilly caught him by surprise in a Heel Hook, forcing Cole to tap out.

Where would you like to see Adam Cole next? Do you think he will turn up in AEW in the future? Let us know in the comments below.

